Telugu actress Sri Reddy stages semi-nude protest, detained

Sri Reddy protesting outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (Source: ANI/Twitter) Sri Reddy protesting outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Telugu actress Sri Reddy was detained by the police on Saturday after holding a semi-nude protest outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Reddy, who claims young actresses are sexually exploited in the Tollywood industry, was detained after she took off her shirt.

Sri Reddy has, in the past, accused top directors, producers and male actors of taking advantage of young actresses seeking work in the industry. She has been vocal on social media and given interviews to local TV channels regarding the same. Sri Reddy alleges she was denied roles in films because she refused to give in to demands. She also claims actresses from Andhra are not getting enough work in Telugu films.

On Saturday morning, ahead of her protest, Sri Reddy threatened a nude protest saying no one in the film industry was reacting to her demand for local actresses to be given more work. However, the police intervened after she took off her shirt and detained her.

