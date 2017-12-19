Telgi’s wife seeks seizure of properties worth Rs 100 crore

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

SHAHIDA TELGI, wife of fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi who died last month, urged a special court here on Saturday to seize nine immovable properties owned by her late husband and his relatives in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The collective worth of the properties is stated to be about Rs 100 crore.

On October 26 this year, Telgi had succumbed after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Bengaluru. Many of his movable and immovable properties were seized by the police after investigations in the fake paper stamp scam had revealed that they were purchased from the proceeds of an “organised crime syndicate”.

Shahida, who is ailing and could not make it to the court, filed an application before the court through her lawyer Milind Pawar. Special judge S H Gwalani told the CBI and the prosecution to file their respective statements and posted the case to February 3 for further hearing.

Advocate Pawar said Shahida had urged the court that the nine immovable properties owned by her late husband should be seized and its proceeds be used for a better cause. “Shahida said that her husband had written a letter to her from the jail, with the details of the properties, and had expressed his wish to dispose them,” he added.

The properties include a 14-acre land, 13 rented rooms, along with a few bungalows and a commercial space.

Pawar said Telgi had declared the properties in his Income Tax returns. “Some of his properties were seized after his arrest, while some remained unknown till Telgi filed his tax returns…,” he said.

