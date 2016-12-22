Telephone facility for inmates launched in Kanpur jail

The superintendent said the numbers provided by the inmates would be verified and maintained in a register following which they would be able to make calls. (Representational Image) The superintendent said the numbers provided by the inmates would be verified and maintained in a register following which they would be able to make calls. (Representational Image)

An undertrail lodged at Kanpur jail for three years for allegedly murdering his wife was the first inmate here to use a new PCO service launched by authorities by calling up his mother. Rishipal Yadav, who has has been in jail since October 4, 2013 in connection with his wife’s alleged murder for dowry, made the call last evening.

The facility was launched after the state government gave directions to install telephone facility in all jails a few months ago. But the implementation hit a roadblock as the government had said that calls could be made by prisoners only to postpaid landline numbers, jail superintendent Vipin Mishra said.

After the state administration relaxed its norms, eight inmates provided prepaid numbers on which they wished to place calls, out of which Yadav’s was verified by police officials. The superintendent said the numbers provided by the inmates would be verified and maintained in a register following which they would be able to make calls.