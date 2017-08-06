Centre launches scheme to provide legal aid easily in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the inauguration of Tele-Law, a portal available across the Common Service Centre (CSC) network which will connect the citizens to legal service providers, in Patna on Sunday. PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the inauguration of Tele-Law, a portal available across the Common Service Centre (CSC) network which will connect the citizens to legal service providers, in Patna on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Centre in association with the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) today launched ‘Tele-Law’ scheme in Bihar with an aim to provide an opportunity for the common man to access legal aid easily. Under the scheme, villagers can have access to legal consultation with the help of para legal volunteers at Common Service Centre (CSC) which will be equipped with computers and Internet facility.

A person in need of legal aid can get consultation through video-conferencing at a CSC from empanelled lawyers of district and state legal service authority. Rs 30 will be charged for the legal consultation, but in case of BPL people, this amount would be returned to their account.

The Tele-Law scheme was launched in the presence of Supreme Court Justice Dipak Misra, who is also executive chairman of NALSA, Union Law and Justice and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Misra said a big responsibility has been entrusted upon the Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs). He requested the government to increase the number of PLVs in the state from current 1,800 to 4,000.

The scheme would help poor people in getting legal aid easily, Kumar said, adding that survey/settlement of land is being carried out afresh as lion’s share of legal problems in the state are related to land.

The services of the Right of Public Service Act and Public Grievance Redressal Act will be available at CSCs, he said.

Besides, various other services like making Aadhaar card, PAN, applying for passports, reservation of train berths and bill payments can be done from CSCs, Prasad said. The scheme was already launched in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Patna High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, Bihar State Legal Service Authority executive chairman Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi and others were present at the programme.

