Telangana’s Muslim quota proposal `low-level politics’: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

The Sachar Committee said India's Muslims were more backward than even the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Slamming the Telangana Government’s decision to provide 12 per cent reservation to backward sections among Muslims, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today said the move is aimed at appeasing the minority community.

“Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly… to provide 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, despite being fully aware that providing reservation on religious basis is against Constitution, is a case of low-level politics,” Telangana VHP unit President M Ramaraju said in a statement.

Recalling that the architect of Constitution B R Ambedkar had rejected provision of reservation on religious basis, he said, “It would be dangerous for the country as present-day rulers and parties indulged in vote-bank politics by competing to give reservation to Muslims”.

The “Hindu community” would scuttle conspiracies to include sections of Muslims in backward classes, he said.

Rao announced in the Assembly yesterday that the TRS Government would bring a Bill for providing 12 per cent quota to backward sections among Muslims in the Budget session.

Responding to an objection raised by BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy in the Assembly, Rao said the Government does not intend to provide quota to Muslims on religious basis, but only proposed reservation to the backward sections among the community.