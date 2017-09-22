Telangana tunnel collapse: Among victims, 26-yr-old who told mother he was coming home

Relatives of Sandeep at his residence. (Express photo) Relatives of Sandeep at his residence. (Express photo)

Wednesday was supposed to be Yasam Sandeep Kumar’s last day at work. He had told his mother Y Lalitha (56) that he will meet her in the evening. Instead, his body arrived at their home in Mulugu in Jayshankar Bhoopalapalli district, about 100 km from the tunnel, a part of which collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, killing 26-year-old Sandeep and six others.

The tunnel was part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which Sandeep joined two years ago as an electrical technician with Pratima Constructions, which is executing a part of the project.

“I was afraid when he told me he would be working inside a tunnel. I asked him if he could find some other work. but he persuaded me. I put a condition that he call me every day before going into the tunnel and when he came out. On Wednesday, he called and said his work was over. He said he would call in the evening and come home,’’ said Lalitha. Sandeep, she said, was the only earning member of the family after his elder brother

Sravan Kumar moved out after marriage. His younger brother Dilip Kumar is in college. After Sravan left, Sandeep had to drop out of an ITI course and join a construction company, which was executing a portion of Kaleshwaram project near Warangal. Two years ago, he joined Pratima Constructions on a salary of Rs 15,000. Recently, he got a hike and was expecting Rs 17,000 next month onwards, said his cousin Y Rakesh. Sandeep’s father is partially physically challenged. “He would keep Rs 3,000 with him and give me the rest. He wanted Dilip to pursue higher education,” Lalitha said.

Workers at the site at Tippapur village in Sircilla district said the mishap struck during lunch break. “There were hundreds of workers inside the tunnel, but they escaped because they were coming out for lunch. These seven workers were passing the spot where an air blast occured, bringing down the roof, and were buried under debris,” said Vijay Tiwari, a civil construction worker.

Work at the site has come to a standstill after the mishap. State Irrigation Department officials said the portion of the tunnel where the cave-in occurred was still unstable. Hundreds of workers, most of them from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, hung around their quarters at the site, anxious for information. “Our supervisor told us that till an inspection team declares the tunnel safe, no one can go in,’’ said Sudhan Sahani, from Motihari in Bihar.

Kaleshwaram Project, the biggest irrigation scheme of Telangana government, envisages building three barrages across Godavari river, harnessing 160 tmc of water from June to October and diverting it through gravity canals, pipelines and tunnels, lifts and pumphouses to irrigate over 18 lakh acres in 13 districts and stabilize another 18 lakh acres which have irrigation facilities but are prone to drought, said Telangana’s Engineer—in-Chief (Irrigation) C Murlidhar.

