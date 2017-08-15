Telangana to host world Industrialists Forum in November: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

The Telangana government would soon take steps to fill up about 85,000 government jobs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in his Independence Day address today. “On this happy and auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to give good news to the unemployed youth. I am happy to announce that besides 27,660 appointments so far we made, measures are being taken to make appointments for another 84,876 jobs shortly,” he said.

It was promised during separate Telangana agitation that about one lakh jobs would be provided in the new state, but more than 1.12 lakh recruitments are being made now, he said. “With this, 1,12,536 posts have been created which are over and above the one lakh figure that has been promised,” he said.

Rao unfurled the National Flag at the historic Golconda Fort here on the occasion of Independence Day. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump would attend the ‘World Industrialists Forum’ meeting to be held here from November 28 to 30.

"All of us should feel happy that the State is going to be a venue for the world Industrialists Forum which will take place in Hyderabad from November 28 to November 30. For this conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald trump's daughter and US Government Advisor Ivanka Trump are participating," he said.

The conference would be an occasion for industrialists all over the world to exchange their views and offer help to aspiring entrepreneurs, he said. The government is making all efforts to make the conference a grand success so that the name and fame of Telangana will spread all over, he said.

The state stood first in the Ease of Doing Business rankings (along with Andhra Pradesh), he said. “So far, with Rs 1,01,722 crores of investment has come to the state. 4,118 new industries were given industrial clearances and licenses providing employment to 2.90 lakh people,” he said.

For the benefit of farmers, the state government would launch a scheme for providing Rs 8,000 per acre towards input costs from next year, Rao said.

“Farmers often end in debt trap unable to pay back the loan. To overcome this problem, the government has decided to offer financial assistance for their agriculture inputs. From the next year onwards, the government will give Rs 8,000 per acre to farmers in year for two crops,” he said.

The state government is conducting a comprehensive land survey in the state, he said. “The land survey was done way back in 1936 under the then Nizam and so far, no other survey ever conducted. After a gap of 81 years, the government is now conducting the survey,” he said. He also explained the numerous welfare and development initiatives of the state government for the benefit of various sections and communities.

The Independence Day was celebrated in the offices of Congress, TDP, BJP and others.

