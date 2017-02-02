Telangana to bring tough law for acid attack convicts 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

The Telangana Government plans to make changes in laws to hand out stringent punishment to offenders in acid attack cases. This was decided by the State Cabinet on Thursday. The Government would make changes in existing laws to ensure that those convicted for acid attacks are sentenced to 10 years in jail, an official release said after a Cabinet meeting in Hyderabad.

The Cabinet meeting discussed the reforms to be brought in jails and other related issues. The Government proposes to give fine collected from convicts to the family members of victims, the release said. A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Home Minister N Narasimha Rao, has been appointed to study the proposed reforms in jails, it said.

The release said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all Ministers to “carefully study the Union Budget and plan the proposed state budget department-wise.” The TRS Government did not give any formal reaction on the Union Budget presented on Wednesday.

In other decisions, the Cabinet decided to identify lift irrigation schemes, which can be completed swiftly, following the conclusion of Bhakta Ramadasu lift irrigation scheme ahead of schedule. The Cabinet decided to take up some specific minor irrigation projects and also to abolish Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar projects, it added.