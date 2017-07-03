Telangana techie, celebrating birthday, killed in road accident in US

This photograph was uploaded by Pradeep on Sunday. (Source: Facebook) This photograph was uploaded by Pradeep on Sunday. (Source: Facebook)

A software engineer from Telangana was killed in a car accident on Sunday while driving home to Greensboro, North Carolina, after picknicking at Sutton Lake, West Virginia, with his family, reported Telugus Today. Pothnak Pradeep, his wife Kathika and their friends had driven to the lake to celebrate his birthday and were returning when the car reportedly lost control, flipped over and fell into a ravine. Four others, including his wife, were injured in the incident. Pradeep had previously mentioned the trip on Facebook.

Pradeep, who hails from South India, completed his schooling from Rishi High School at Bhongir after which he received a computer science engineering degree from Malla Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad. He moved to the US eight years ago. P Murali, his father, is a BJP councillor from Bhongir Municipality which is 48 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Pradeep, 28, had taken to Facebook ahead of his birthday to inform his friends he’d be celebrating the day at Sutton Lake. His family back in India was informed of his death last night around 8.00 pm.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd