Telangana TDP clips wings of MLA said to be eyeing Congress entry

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran. Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran.

The TDP on Wednesday asked its MLA Revant Reddy not to take up any programmes in his capacity as the Telangana unit’s working president and floor leader in the assembly following reports he is making moves to switch over to the Congress. Telangana TDP president L Ramana, in a statement, said the party head and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is abroad on an official visit, called him and approved of his directive to Reddy.

Ramana said he explained the developments to Naidu and that the latter has asked him to take steps to ensure all party functionaries follow the party’s line.

A meeting of TDP and its NDA ally BJP’s leaders has been convened for Thursday to discuss the legislature session beginning October 27, Ramana said, adding Reddy has been invited to the gathering as an MLA.

Earlier, Ramana asked Naidu to take action against Reddy. A “final report” has been submitted to Naidu on the issue of Reddy, Ramana said.

“T (Telangana) TDP would suffer if Revant Reddy, who is moving closely with Congress’ top leaders, continued as T.TDP’s Working President and T.TDPLP (legislature party) leader,” Ramana said.

The Telangana unit of TDP has been hit by reports of Reddy meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as part of his plans to switch over to the party.

Congress leaders like former MP V Hanumantha Rao had also claimed that Reddy did meet Gandhi.

Reddy had condemned the reports but Ramana on Tuesday said there is no clarity in the remarks.

Reddy should issue legal notices to Congress leaders as their comments hurt him and also the party, Ramana had said.

The TDP had won 15 seats in the 2014 assembly elections, but its strength has come down to three after 12 of its MLAs switched over to the ruling TRS.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App