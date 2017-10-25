Telangana TDP ask Chief Chandrababu Naidu to take action against MLA Reddy

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo) TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

The TDP’s Telangana unit on Wednesday asked party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to take action against its working president A Revant Reddy, who is allegedly making moves to switch over to the Congress.

TDP Telangana president L Ramana said a “final report” has been submitted to Naidu on the issue of Reddy, who is also an MLA. “T (Telangana) TDP would suffer if Revant Reddy, who is moving closely with Congress’ top leaders, continued as T.TDP’s Working President and T.TDPLP (legislature party) leader,” Ramana said in a statement here.

Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, is currenly abroad on an official visit. Ramana said Reddy has been directed not to take up any programmes as TDP Telangana working president and party’s floor leader in the legislative assembly.

The Telangana unit of TDP has been hit by reports of Reddy meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as part of his plans to switch over to the party. Congress leaders like former MP V Hanumantha Rao had also claimed that Reddy did meet Gandhi.

Reddy had condemned the reports but Ramana on Tuesday said there is no clarity in the remarks. Reddy should issue legal notices to Congress leaders as their comments hurt him and also the party, Ramana had said.

Ramana on Wednesday also said that the TDP and its NDA ally BJP’s leaders would meet tomorrow to discuss the legislature session beginning on October 27.

