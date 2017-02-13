Telangana student shot dead in US

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old student from Warangal district of Telangana was shot dead near his apartment in California late Friday night, his family said Sunday. Mamidala Vamsi Reddy, a student of the Silicon Valley University, was found dead at the parking lot of the apartment in Milpitas city. He had gone for a walk after dinner.

The victim’s brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy said that one of Vamsi’s roommates called them early Saturday, informing them about the incident. “We were told that Vamsi was found dead by the police who reached the spot, responding to a carjacking call by a woman,” he said.

“Vamsi had gone out for a walk after having dinner. After some time, someone told his friends that a person was shot in the parking area,” said Srinivas, adding that Vamsi’s cellphone was switched off and the police are yet to identify the assailants.

Srinivas said they received a call from an official from the Ministry of External Affairs, saying that they were trying to get more details. Vamsi, son of a farmer, hailed from Vangapahadu village and had gone to the US to pursue MS in computer science in September 2015. He was living in the apartment with four friends. “He had gone to the US one and a half years ago. The last time he spoke to his parents was on Wednesday,’’ Srinivas said.