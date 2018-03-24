Telangana SSC exam paper leak: 16 teachers booked

Maths, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with answers. (Representational photo) Maths, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with answers. (Representational photo)

The Telangana police registered cases against 16 teachers, including four government school teachers, for leaking class 10 question papers on Whatsapp groups one hour before the SSC exam. Math, Science and English question papers were leaked by the teachers on Whatsapp along with the answers.

Parents and relatives accessed the answers and went to schools to hand over chits with answers written on them to the students. On Friday, police raided a school in Narnoor in Adilabad district where mass copying was allegedly going on.

The Telangana SSC, which began on March, will continue till April 2.

