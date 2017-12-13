Telangana: Six-year-old raped, body found buried in sand; three held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by workers at an under-construction building in Wanaparty mandal in Telangana.

According to police, the three construction workers Ramakrishna N, Narasimha and Madhusudhan confessed to the crime. “They were consuming alcohol at the construction site and they lured this girl, raped and murdered her there itself. They buried the body in sand. We were searching for her since Monday as her parents had lodged a missing complaint,’’ an official said.

The girl’s father, also a construction worker, hails from Peddagudem village and the girl had gone missing while playing near their home.

