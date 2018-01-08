Telangana: Six labourers dead in mishap

The incident occurred when the overloaded Mahindra Bolero pickup went off the road near Dharur village on the outskirts of Gadwal (Google Maps) The incident occurred when the overloaded Mahindra Bolero pickup went off the road near Dharur village on the outskirts of Gadwal (Google Maps)

Six labourers died when the pickup they were travelling in overturned after the driver lost control in the wee hours Monday in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. The incident occurred when the overloaded Mahindra Bolero pickup went off the road near Dharur village on the outskirts of Gadwal.

Gadwal Police said that over 20 labourers who had worked in nearby fields were returning home had the vehicle. “We suspect the driver dozed off at the wheel and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned crushing at least 6 to death while 10 others are seriously injured,” an official said.

