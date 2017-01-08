Telangana: Single women express gratitude to CM K Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning pension

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Single women from several districts on Saturday met and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, for sanctioning pension to them. The women shared their happiness with the Chief Minister for according them the pension exempt from various rules in the government. The Chief Minister also inquired about the implementation of several state government programmes, schemes and measures from the women who came to meet him. He further reiterated that his government would support and stand by the women. Earlier on Friday, Rao announced a monthly Rs. 1000 pension scheme to single women residing in the state.

“The state has decided to give Rs. 1,000 per month per person pension to the helpless, single women thereby offering some financial protection to them”, said the statement released by the Chief Minister in Telangana State Legislative Assembly. The scheme will come into effect from the coming financial year.

The statement also announced instructing district collectors to start registering details of single women in the district. Also, the government has appealed to the eligible women to get their names registered under the scheme. Further, the government has also requested all the legislators to take responsibility in getting the eligible women enrolled under the scheme.