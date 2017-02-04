Telangana reports 25 new cases of swine flu

Latest News
By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:February 4, 2017 7:57 pm

Twenty-five fresh positive cases of swine flu have been reported in Telangana, where 13 people have succumbed to the H1N1 virus and other complications since August 1 last year. Sixty-eight cases were tested for swine flu yesterday and 25 of them came positive for the virus, a bulletin on swine flu issued by the State Government said in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It said 288 cases among 3,827 samples tested since August 1 last year were found positive for the virus. No death was reported on Friday, it said. Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the State, it said.

