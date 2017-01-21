Telangana rapes: 3 girls travel 1,200 km for justice, find trial put off

A fast-track court in Telangana’s Karimanagar has again postponed the trial of a brick kiln owner accused of raping three labourers from Odisha. The three, aged 11, 15 and 18, had travelled over 1,200 km from Odisha’s Nuapara and Bargarh, sacrificing their daily wages to testify before the court on Saturday. The court had postponed the trial in April as well and has done it again citing a technical problem until January 30.

The three arrived in Karimnagar on Friday for cross-examination. They had left Odisha Tuesday to attend the court proceedings along with their parents. The three have stood their ground despite threats.

The defence lawyer got the trial postponed for the second time after objecting to the appointment of the interpreter for translating the girls’ testimony in Odia to Telugu. He claimed that the interpreter was not summoned as per the process. “The defence lawyer raised questions over how the interpreter came and threatened to disengage himself from the case if the interpreter was allowed. It was pure dilatory tactics,” said Saroj Barik, an activist accompanying the girls.

One of the three said that they were very unnerved when they arrived at the court. “We were disappointed when the judge postponed the trial…,’’ the eldest of the three victims said. The two others said they dreaded the prospect of travelling again, changing buses and trains to reach Karimnagar. “I just hope the trial ends and the brick kiln owner is punished,” said the 15-year-old over phone. The three are staying with activist Sunitha Krishnan’s NGO under police protection in Karimnagar.

The three were allegedly raped in March and April 2014 while they worked at 40-year-old Lingampalli Krishna’s brick kiln along with their parents, who were beaten and had their mobile phones snatched. Krishna had allegedly threatened the girls’ parents when they confronted him following the registration of rape case against him in April 2014. The ordeal came to light after the girls somehow managed to call up their relatives in Odisha, who helped rescue them.

The trial has moved slowly over nearly three years even though trials are required to be completed within a year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “Though the chargesheet was filed in September 2014, the first date of trial came in April last year. Even then there seemed to be too many procedural delays,’’ said activist Umi Daniel. “When the girls traveled over 1,200 km to appear for the trial in April last year, the defence lawyer sought time pleading sickness. Even the public prosecutor was not prepared.’’ Daniel added that the next date of trial was scheduled in November, but had to be deferred as the summon to the girls were issued just two days in advance.