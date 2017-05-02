Telangana police set up bogus IS website to radicalise Muslim youth, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused the Telangana police of radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to join Islamic State (IS) by setting up a “bogus” website of the outfit. The Telangana government reacted sharply, seeking an unconditional apology from the senior Congress leader for the “irresponsible” statement. The Congress said it had no such information, but the Telangana government should not dismiss the issue outright.

In a series of tweets, Singh said, “Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalizing Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules. “It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP. It also resulted in Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day.

“The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?

“Is It Ethical? Is it Moral? Has KCR authorized Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has then shouldn’t he own the responsibility and resign? If he hasn’t then shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime?” Singh tweeted.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, slammed Singh for making such allegations. “Most irresponsible and reprehensible thing coming from a former CM. Request you to withdraw these comments unconditionally or provide evidence,’’ KTR tweeted. “It was utterly irresponsible; demand he renders an unconditional apology to Telangana Police.”

“Singh should back his claims with evidence or proof or apologise unconditionally. Does the Congress high command endorse his views?’’ KTR added.

Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma said, “Accusations like this from a senior leader demoralise and spoil the image of police, which is engaged in countering anti-national forces.”

In Delhi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “I have not analysed his remarks. The Congress does not have any such information. Respectable Digvijaya Singh is a responsible and experienced politician. Telangana police and government should not reject such issues outright and should instead collect information about it. And if it is true, it is a serious issue and the government should go to the root of it.”

At an AICC briefing, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, “I have not seen that site nor heard Digvijaya Singh’s remarks. Only Digvijaya Singh can throw more light on it.” When pressed on the issue, he said, “I said what I had to say. Now it is not possible for me to give a clarification on who said and what.”

