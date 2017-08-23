Telangana opposition leaders meet President Kovind over alleged torture of 8 men by cops

Leaders of the opposition Congress, TDP and CPI in Telangana on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention in the alleged torture by police of eight persons in Rajanna-Sircilla district of the state. Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, his TDP counterpart L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy and leaders of people’s organisations were part of the delegation that met Kovind in Delhi.

Police had picked up “eight innocent persons”, including some Dalits, and “subjected them to “severe third degree torture” in connection with the burning of three lorries last month, they said in a memorandum submitted to the President. The lorries were burnt after a local villager died in an accident involving a truck carrying sand, it said.

The leaders claimed the state administration has not registered any cases against sand contractors and initiated no inquiry on “police brutalities”. “We request you to direct the Director General of Police, Telangana State, to take cognisance of the case and direct the police officials to register cases under SC, ST POA Act against the SP and the police officials who have tortured, institute an independent enquiry and provide proper compensation and protection to the victims and their family members,” the memorandum said.

