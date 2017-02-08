Telangana: Motor vehicle inspector with luxury cars held

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a Motor Vehicle Inspector for amassing assets worth crores illegally. Police found a fleet of luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz, Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen, Ford Ecosport, and Mahindra Scorpio, parked at six houses owned by the arrested officer, Mohammed Ghouse Pasha. He owned houses in Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Khammam, along with seven plots worth Rs 35 lakh, 17 acre agricultural land worth Rs 1.69 crore on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and gold jewellery worth Rs 48 lakh.

An inspector in the Telangana Transport Department, he was arrested on Monday from the newly-created Badhradhri-Kothagudem district after being kept under surveillance for months on suspicion of corruption and extortion at key checkposts.

While documents of a 20-acre farmhouse near Moinabad were also seized from him, ACB is trying to assess the value of a shopping complex purchased by him in Warangal.

“In all we have unearthed assets worth nearly Rs 4 crore that Pasha owns. Most of the possessions are in the name of his wife, daughter and son. When confronted he claimed that it all belonged to his MBBS doctor son but he had no answers when we pointed that his son dropped out of medical college long ago,’’ an official said.

Pasha had joined the Transport Department in 1994 as an assistant inspector but always had postings at check posts where he allegedly collected bribes or extorted money from vehicle owners citing one rule or the other.