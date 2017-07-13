Telangana MLA B Shankar Naik held for misbehaving with woman collector, granted bail

Shankar allegedly behaved rudely with the collector at a public meeting organised during a programme to launch ‘Harita Haaram’ (a massive plantation drive) in Mahabubabad on Wednesday. (Source: Google map) Shankar allegedly behaved rudely with the collector at a public meeting organised during a programme to launch ‘Harita Haaram’ (a massive plantation drive) in Mahabubabad on Wednesday. (Source: Google map)

Telangana MLA B Shankar Naik was on Thursday arrested for his misbehaviour with a woman District Collector in Mahbubabad district of the state, according to the news agency ANI. However, he was later granted bail on a personal bond after appearing in Mahabubabad police station Thursday morning.

Shankar allegedly behaved rudely with the collector at a public meeting organised during a programme to launch ‘Harita Haaram’ (a massive plantation drive) in Mahabubabad on Wednesday.

Police filed cases under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his or her duty) and section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word,

gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against Naik after the collector who has been identified as Preeti Meena filed a complaint regarding the issue.

PTI quoted a senior official as saying: “After registration of the case, we called the MLA and he appeared before police. He was placed under arrest and granted bail on a personal bond, and he was subsequently released. The collector in her complaint stated that she felt hurt over the MLA’s indecent behaviour after he allegedly touched her hand.”

He further said, “Further investigation is on…we are collecting CCTV footage and other clippings and will proceed accordingly.”

Expressing anger over the MLA’s behaviour at the party’s official event, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the legislator to personally meet the collector and tender an unconditional apology to her. He also warned Naik that he would be suspended from the party, if he does not change his behaviour.

Local TV channels aired a footage which purportedly showed Naik allegedly touching the collector’s arm. The MLA denied any wrongdoing on his part and said he respected the collector and apologised to her.

