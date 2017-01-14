Telangana minister’s convoy car kills youth, driver arrested

Telanga Minister Indrakaran Reddy tweeted on Saturday that the driver had been arrested. (Source: IKReddy_Nirmal/Twitter) Telanga Minister Indrakaran Reddy tweeted on Saturday that the driver had been arrested. (Source: IKReddy_Nirmal/Twitter)

An unidentified youth was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Telangana Minister Indrakaran Reddy’s convoy in Nirmal, Telangana. According to initial reports, Reddy was not present in the car at the time of the accident and he claimed on Twitter that the car was not a part of his convoy. “That vehicle is not a part of the convoy and only driver was present. Happened because of the 2-wheeler speeding. Will take action,” he tweeted.

@Iamtssudhir I wasnr there in the vehicle.Thats i was told.Will do everything to help the family.Will take action on the driver. — Indrakaran Reddy (@IKReddy_Nirmal) January 14, 2017

However, as soon as the CCTV footage of the incident appeared, the Minister for Housing, Law & Endowments changed his stance. “Just seen the CCTV footage. Will take action on the driver,” he said. Almost half an hour later, the minister tweeted that the driver had been arrested.

@monteskw pls read all my tweets. That was before seeing the cctv footage. Driver is arrested now. — Indrakaran Reddy (@IKReddy_Nirmal) January 14, 2017

Media reports suggest the driver was going to refuel when he hit bike going in same direction. The deceased was reportedly a teenager studying in 10th standard.

More details awaited.

