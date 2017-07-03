Telangana minister discusses bidi workers issue with Bandaru Dattatreya

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. (File Photo) Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. (File Photo)

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Monday met Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and discussed issues related to shortage of money faced by farmers in the state. Issues related to bidi workers and tobacco farmers also came up for discussion, Dattatreya said after meeting Rao, who heads IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines & Geology, NRI Affairs departments.

The issue of shortage of money faced by Telangana farmers also came up for discussion, the Union minister said.

The GST Council has imposed 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves and 28 per cent on beedi sector which has been opposed by workers and tobacco growers.

Dattatreya, who hails from Telangana, on Sunady had said that he would take up the imposition of the GST on bidi sector with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

