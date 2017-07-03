Latest News
Telangana minister discusses bidi workers issue with Bandaru Dattatreya

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, who hails from Telangana, on Sunady had said that he would take up the imposition of GST on bidi sector with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in order to address the concerns of tobacco farmers.

Published:July 3, 2017 9:18 pm
Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Monday met Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and discussed issues related to shortage of money faced by farmers in the state. Issues related to bidi workers and tobacco farmers also came up for discussion, Dattatreya said after meeting Rao, who heads IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines & Geology, NRI Affairs departments.

The issue of shortage of money faced by Telangana farmers also came up for discussion, the Union minister said.

The GST Council has imposed 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves and 28 per cent on beedi sector which has been opposed by workers and tobacco growers.

Dattatreya, who hails from Telangana, on Sunady had said that he would take up the imposition of the GST on bidi sector with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

