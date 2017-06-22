Telangana man shares wife’s private pics on video chat, arrested

A 28-year-old marketing executive in Telangana was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sharing his wife’s objectionable photos as well as the videos of their intimate moments on a video chat application, police said. The woman (around 26 years), a resident of Medchal district, complained to Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate that her husband had shot her semi-nude and nude photos without her knowledge and shared them with his friend through the application, an officer said. The couple has been married for nearly 15 months.

The woman stated that she had been harassed by her husband since the day of their wedding. “The woman stated that her husband used to take her pictures and videos without her consent by using his mobile phone handset,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) S Jayaram said. The officer said the woman suspected that something was amiss and forcibly took possession of her husband’s handset around four days back.

Besides vulgar messages, she found her pictures and shared chats in the handset. The woman also found that private videos shot during their intimate moments were shared through the handset, he said. A case was registered following the woman’s complaint. It was revealed during the investigation that the man was habituated to watching porn videos and he used to do sex chat on various porn websites.

“About 20 days back, he met a person online and they exchanged their app account details for chatting. On June 11, he started chatting with one Sriman on his app account. After exchanging their personal information, they both came to an understanding, exchanged their wives semi-nude/nude photos through the app,” the ACP said.

