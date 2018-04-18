Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra: No cash in ATMs

Outside an ATM in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Outside an ATM in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

As the Centre Tuesday sought to allay concerns of a currency crisis, long queues outside ATMs and ‘out of service’ signs prompted a surge in demand for currency notes in several states. While Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender rushed to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi over the shortage, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have alerted the Centre about the currency shortage in ATMs.

Telangana, AP

With a majority of ATMs still closed, Rajender tried to meet Jaitley Tuesday. “I made a desperate attempt to meet Arun Jaitley as the cash crisis is very severe and desperate in Telangana. He is unwell so I could not meet him. But I gave him a letter requesting Rs 6,000 crore to be sent the state Apart from making requests to the FM we are helpless,” he said adding that it may take several days for banks to replenish ATMs.

An official said over 4,000 ATMs have not been replenished for several days while in Hyderabad, most ATMs have been closed since April 8.

EXPLAINED | No cash in ATMs: Why, what now

AP Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu said he has also written to Arun Jaitley and the RBI requesting adequate cash reserves to banks. “Unless the banks receive cash in the next couple of days the crisis will deepen and people won’t be able to withdraw even Rs 100 unless banks receive Rs 4000 crores cash,’’ he said.

Madhya Pradesh

Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya Tuesday admitted to a shortage of Rs 2,000 notes while the state government has already alerted the Centre about the shortage and the likelihood of it getting acute over next few days.

A bank official in Bhopal said there were “some issues’’ in cash supplies, but was not bad enough to warrant alarm. He said the problem was acute close to mandis where farmers make large cash withdrawals and claimed reports about panic had more to do with “sentiment” as people tend to hoard cash when news about the cash crunch. Bankers in Indore, the state’s commercial capital, said fewer Rs 2,000 notes were being returned to banks and there was a shortage of Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes.

Outside an ATM in Mumbai on Tuesday. Outside an ATM in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gujarat

Banks in Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot said there was a shortage but according to officials there was no “crisis” as the shortage in ATMs was to ensure reserves do not deplete. A Public Sector Bank official in Vadodara said, “There has been a shortage in the cash reserves banks received across the state since the second week of April. In order to ensure that banks do not run out of money or deny withdrawals to customers, we have been asked to check ATM refills for now. It is just a passing phase as the state government and the RBI has already begun ironing out the issue. In the next few days, the cash should be back in ATMs.”

READ | Govt blames ‘shortage mentality’ for increased demand

C N Tarapara, chief consultant of RDC Bank, one of the largest district cooperative banks in Gujarat said a meeting of all the district cooperative banks in Gujarat was held in Ahmedabad Tuesday to discuss the situation. “Officers of four district cooperative banks, including Surat, Banaskantha, and Ahmedabad went to the regional RBI office in Ahmedabad to make a representation over the shortage of cash,” he said.

Cash crunch: As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Cash crunch: As many as six states–Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana–have complained of cash shortage with ATMs across the country going dry. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Karnataka

While several ATMs in Bengaluru have displayed “no cash” signs over the last week, most ATMs stocked only Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes. “On Sunday I had to go to an ATM outside the city to withdraw cash since most of the ATMs in the city had put up signboards that cash was not available,’’ Mahendra Kumar a media executive said.

Banks claimed that the lack of funds over the weekend and Monday was because of the holiday on April 14 and banks not stocking ATMs with cash.

READ | Cash crunch: Here is all you need to know about the recent crisis

Social media was replete with references to shortages at ATMs in Bengaluru on Tuesday with many reporting that they eventually got cash only by presenting cheques at the bank counter.

Outside an ATM in New Delhi on Tuesday. Outside an ATM in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Jharkhand

Bank officials in Jharkhand said the long weekend, municipal elections and the start of the wedding season had ATMs drying up across the state.

An SBI official in Jamshedpur said: “Such a thing is not unusual when banks close for two to three days. Withdrawal of cash is in high volume on holidays. Also, people keep very little cash in hand, depending on the ATM. This could have given the impression that situation is worse than it actually is.”

READ | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says country in grip of ‘note-ban’ terror again

“There has been some scarcity of high denomination notes – Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. We have low denomination notes available in plenty but the problem is that they empty out very quickly. Higher denomination notes help elongate the replenishment cycle,” said a senior SBI official.

Outside an ATM in Varanasi on Tuesday. Outside an ATM in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Bihar

As customers across the state, particularly in North Bihar districts of Muzaffarpur, Sheohar and Sitamarhi complained of shortages at ATMs, senior officials said banks were receiving fewer currency notes from the RBI for at least a week now.

Read | ‘No money in ATM. Finally, we have cashless India!’: Twitterati angry over cash crunch

Regional Manager of SBI, Kundan Jyoti said: “The shortage of currency is the reason for non-operation of some of our ATMs. We are dependent on RBI for cash. Eastern region always needs more cash than other places because of being a payment zone.” Jyoti added that downtime (the time ATMs are non-functional because of a paucity of currency notes or technical failure) of SBI ATMs had increased recently from eight to 12-14 per cent.

West Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed her concern over the shortage of cash in ATMs in several states and asked if a financial emergency was prevailing in the country. “Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs,” she said on Twitter.—With ENS inputs from Hyderabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App