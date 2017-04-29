Telangana Legislature to meet tomorrow

The Telangana Legislature would meet tomorrow to take up amendments to the Land Acquisition Act passed by it last year. The agenda and duration of the meeting would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislature.

The meeting, expected to be held only for tomorrow, would take up amendments suggested by the Centre to the Land Acquisition Act passed by the State Legislature, sources said.

The meeting would be part of the Budget session, which was held in March, as the Legislature has not been prorogued.

The Legislature had met last on April 16 for passing the Bill to hike reservations for backward sections among Muslims and STs.

Last December, the Legislative Assembly had passed the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2016.

