Telangana: Land records rectification exercise to start tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File/Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File/Photo)

The land records rectification and updation exercise of the Telanagana government would begin on Friday with the formation of Farmers’ Coordination Councils. The Councils would be formed up to September 9, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s office. The state government has taken up the exercise to address disputes and to “cleanse” the land records of discrepancies. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with district Collectors and other officials on the programme at Hyderabad on Thursday.

The release said conferences of Mandal-wise Farmers’ Councils would be held from September 10 to 15.

The rectification and updation of land records with revenue village as unit would be undertaken from September 15 to December 31.

It said 1,193 teams would conduct the programme in 10,785 revenue villages. “Each team will conduct the programme in nine villages and the team will stay put in each village for 10 days. By January 1, next year, as a new year’s gift, rectified, simplified, updated and modernised land records will be made available,” the release added.

