Killer nurse sedated husband before she, lover bludgeoned him to death

Swathi with her husband. (Express Photo) Swathi with her husband. (Express Photo)

Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for killing his lover’s husband and then disfiguring his own face to impersonate as the husband.

When the Apollo Beach Nagarkurnool Police told Ajakole Rajesh that he was being arrested, he claimed he did it to please his lover, Swathi Reddy, and that he wanted to marry her.

Swathi, 34, was arrested by Nagarkurnool police in Telangana last Friday after she confessed to masterminding the plan to kill her husband so that she could marry Rajesh.

Investigation Officer Srinivas Rao said, “Swathi, a trained nurse, gave anesthesia to Sudhakar (Reddy, her husband) on November 27. When he was unconscious, she and Rajesh bludgeoned him to death with an iron road. They disfigured his face and dumped the body at Nawabpet forest after partially burning it.

“After returning home, Swathi smeared acid mixed with petrol on Rajesh’s face, disfiguring it completely, and then raised an alarm that someone attacked her husband. She called up Sudhakar’s parents and told them that four persons entered their house and attacked Sudhakar. Although they expressed doubts, they agreed to shift him to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as Swathi insisted on plastic surgery. The next day, Sudhakar’s brother lodged a police complaint, and we took up investigation.”

Police said that Swathi used to go to Rajesh’s clinic for physiotherapy two years ago. Rajesh had dropped out of a four-year physiotherapy course but was practising. Swathi allegedly told Rajesh she was unhappy in her marriage and they started having an affair.

When police told Ajakole Rajesh that he was being arrested, he claimed he did it to please his lover, Swathi Reddy, and that he wanted to marry her. When police told Ajakole Rajesh that he was being arrested, he claimed he did it to please his lover, Swathi Reddy, and that he wanted to marry her.

“A week before the murder, Sudhakar’s cousin saw Swathi and Rajesh in a car and informed Sudhakar, who confronted his wife. They quarrelled but Swathi denied it. Swathi and Rajesh wanted to get married and hatched the plan to get rid of Sudhakar, who used to run a stone-crushing unit,” Inspector Rao said. The lovers also inquired at a hospital about the cost of plastic surgery, saying they needed information for a burns patient.

The police became suspicious of Swathi when she became nervous during questioning. “She claimed she used to go for physiotherapy to Rajesh and that he had clicked her photos and was blackmailing her into have a physical relationship with him. She said that he threatened to harm her husband and their two children. But she kept changing her statement, which made us suspicious,” Rao said.

“We searched for Rajesh for a couple of days. His mother said he told her on November 26 that he was going to Vijayawada to attend a wedding. In the meanwhile Sudhakar’s parents told us they thought the person in the hospital was not their son. When we questioned Swathi again, she confessed to killing Sudhakar and revealed that the person in hospital was Rajesh.”

Swathi was arrested after she took the police to the spot where Sudhakar’s body was dumped.

Police said Sudhakar’s parents — doubtful about the the patient’s identity — refused to pay the remaining hospital fees. Apollo refused to discharge Rajesh until the pending amount of Rs 3 lakh was cleared. Rajesh cleared it Thursday after police produced his ATM cards and cheque book.

When Rajesh asked the cops how they determined his identity, they told him that they had borrowed a portable fingerprint scanner and took his fingerprint while he was sleeping. “UID threw up your real name,” Rao told him.

He will be produced in a local court on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App