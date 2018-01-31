Telangana: In tweaked law against online abuse, Opposition sees muzzling of dissent

Telangana and rights activists have been criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ever since the TRS government declared offences under IPC sections 596 and 507 as cognisable. Telangana and rights activists have been criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ever since the TRS government declared offences under IPC sections 596 and 507 as cognisable.

Opposition leaders in Telangana and rights activists have been criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ever since the TRS government declared offences under IPC sections 596 and 507 (see box below) as cognisable, and empowered police to register cases without needing court permission. KCR signed the file last week recognising intimidation, intimidating vocabulary, harsh language, online abuse and anonymous online slandering as cognisable offences.

Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the law protects everyone from online abuse by making it a cognisable offence. “Especially abuse and personal slander on social media, either anonymously or otherwise,’’ he said.

A statement from the CMO said: “It has been left to the discretion of the state whether or not to take permission of the court before arresting and prosecuting a person under the said sections. The Telangana government has taken the decision to declare the sections as cognisable and register a case without the court’s permission who indulge in the verbal abuse.” A government order is expected to be issued shortly.

The Opposition alleged the intention was to muzzle criticism of the government and KCR in particular. “This is a move to intimidate and shut out KCR’s critics and prevent dissent. He has launched an attack on freedom of expression,” said Sravan Dasoju, Telangana PCC spokesperson. “… KCR has taken the decision to register police cases against anyone who comments against, questions or criticises him and his government either verbally or online. We will challenge this in court. Sometimes criticism becomes personal slander online, but this is not the way to counter it,’’

“The TRS government and KCR are facing tremendous criticism for their failure to deliver on their poll promises… KCR wants to crush and muzzle any criticism because he cannot tolerate it,” PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He alleged that people including Telangana government employees who post critical messages on social media have been hauled up or suspended temporarily.

In public speeches, KCR has warned Opposition leaders not to make personal attacks or indulge in false accusations. “Either you prove the allegations or face action for levelling false charges,” he has said earlier.

Rights activist and advocate Jaya Vindhyala says it is a “threat” from KCR that cases would be filed against critics if they spoke against him. “In the name of welfare of the state, KCR is tinkering with democracy. People should unite and challenge this in court,’’ she said.

BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao agreed that abuse and slander have become common on social media. “The law should deal with online abusers… but the law should not become a weapon in the hands of the state to silence dissent and criticism… The BJP will oppose any move to silence opposition though intimidation,’’ Rao said.

One of the strongest critics of KCR, his former protégé Prof B Kodandaram, convener of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, said it is unfortunate for Telangana that its first government is restricting people’s freedom of expression. “The government wants to target people’s representatives who are raising issues concerning them. What is a harsh word; who defines it? Any word a person does not like can be construed as harsh and the person who has said it can be thrown into jail,” he said. “… During the Telangana agitation, TRS leaders indulged in all kinds of slander and accusations against Congress leaders and others. Now, they cannot tolerate an iota of criticism.”

