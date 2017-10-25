Telangana: In Khammam, real, adoptive mothers fight over right to four-year-old girl

One of them, Malothu Uma, is the child’s biological mother. The other, Swarupa, along with her husband Dilip, has raised her from day one. (Representational) One of them, Malothu Uma, is the child’s biological mother. The other, Swarupa, along with her husband Dilip, has raised her from day one. (Representational)

The nondescript Sishu Sadan building, the office of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Telangana’s Khammam district, became the venue of a bitter battle between two women in Telangana on Tuesday. Both claim to be the mother of a four-year-old girl, who was taken by CWC officials on Tuesday and kept in the Sishu Sadan until their probe into the case of apparent illegal adoption gets over.

One of them, Malothu Uma, is the child’s biological mother. The other, Swarupa, along with her husband Dilip, has raised her from day one — after the newborn’s biological father, Malothu Daria, gave her away within an hour of her birth, as he did not want a second girl child.

As Tuesday evening wore on, both women sat outside the CWC building, singing lullabies in an attempt to put the child to sleep. “The baby cannot hear them. It’s heartbreaking, but you cannot violate adoption laws,” a Sishu Sadan official said.

Both women have also threatened to commit suicide if their ‘daughter’ is not returned to them.

A resident of Yellandu village in neighbouring Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Uma had given birth at Arjun Reddy Hospital in Mahbubadad town.

“The couple already had a daughter, and the husband (Daria) had told his sister that he would give up the child for adoption if another girl was born,” Dr M Dayamani, Child Development Project Officer of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said. The sister apparently told this to a relative, who had a son and was craving for a daughter.

“Uma gave birth to a girl, and as she was semi-conscious due to the anesthesia (following a Cesarian section), her husband took the newborn and gave it to the relative (Dilip)…. A rural medical practitioner, who assisted in the Cesarian and was present after the gynecologist left, helped Daria take the newborn girl out,” Dr Dayamani said.

Daria later told Uma that the child was stillborn, and that he had buried her. Dilip and Swarupa raised the child in a nearby village, even as Uma was under the impression that she had given birth to a stillborn.

Towards the end of last month, Dilip and Swarupa moved to Yellandu, looking for work. “They were her husband’s relatives, so Uma went to meet them. Someone there remarked that the girl resembled Uma, who was confounded as Dilip and Swarupa asked her to leave immediately,” according to a Child Welfare Committee official who is investigating the case.

Uma said she confronted her husband, threatened to divorce and expose him for his bias against girl child. “He confessed that the girl was alive and was growing up with their relatives,’’ she told The Indian Express over phone.

“When Uma went to get the girl, Swarupa and Dilip refused to give her away. As the mother and adoptive mother were fighting bitterly, we brought the child to Shishu Shadan. The CWC is investigating the matter and will take a decision… It is a complex and sensitive issue,’’ Child Development Officer Vasundhara Vishnu said.

