Telangana: Hyderabad family claims girl trafficked to Oman, seeks Sushma’s help

The family of a girl from Hyderabad, Telangana, who has reportedly been missing for some time, have alleged she was trafficked to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and later to Oman, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday. They have now appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to help them find the girl and bring her back to India. The girl, the family claimed, was tricked by an agent on the pretext of landing her a job.

The missing girl, her sister told ANI, was first kept under house arrest in Dubai for three days and then taken to Oman where again she was kept in captive. Thereafter, the sister said, they have no news about her whereabouts.

She said they had also approached the police but they have not been of much help.

“She was locked in Dubai for 3 days. Then she was sent to Oman where the same happened. We don’t know where she is now. We are being sent from one police officer to the other but nothing has happened yet. We appeal to EAM Sushma Swaraj to help her return to India,” said the sister of the missing girl.

