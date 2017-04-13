Telangana House to talk rise in quota for ST, Muslims

THE TELANGANA government is scheduled to hold a special session of the Assembly on April 16 to discuss the proposed Bill on increasing reservation to people from Muslim and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, and also pass the GST Bills that have been approved by Parliament.

The session is likely to pass a resolution on the reservation Bill, which is being opposed by BJP. Sources said that based on recommendations by the state Backward Classes Commission, headed by B S Ramulu, the government is considering increasing reservation for BC-E category (Muslim minorities, and other communities) and STs.

On Tuesday, Ramulu handed over the panel’s report to CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

