Telangana parents allegedly kill 13-year-old girl for being ‘too friendly’ with male teacher, boys

The girl, a student of class 7 in a local government primary school, was allegedly strangled and set on fire on September 15. (Picture for representational purpose) The girl, a student of class 7 in a local government primary school, was allegedly strangled and set on fire on September 15. (Picture for representational purpose)

In a case of suspected honour killing, parents of a 13-year-old girl from a village in Nalgonda district of Telangana, allegedly strangled her to death for being “too friendly” with a male teacher and her classmates, police said. The parents then also allegedly tried to burn the body to make it appear like a suicide.

Police, which reached the village on Monday morning after neighbours informed them about the missing girl, found a partially burnt body, apparently of the girl, in a field near her home in Chintapalli. The girl, R Radhika, a student of class 7 in a local government primary school, was allegedly strangled and set on fire on September 15.

The girl’s father, R Narasimha, who initially tried to mislead police by claiming that she committed suicide by setting herself ablaze, confessed that he strangled her to death after she returned from school last Friday.

“He and his wife then tried to burn the body by pouring kerosene and setting it on fire but it burned partially and they left it like that. Narasimha said he saw his daughter chatting with a male school teacher and boys from her class outside the school and warned her not to be friendly with them. The girl apparently protested that she did nothing wrong. Narasimha claims that some villagers also warned him about his daughter being too friendly with school boys. On Friday when she returned home he chided her for bringing dishonour to the family and beat her up and in a fit of rage and strangled her,’’ a police official said.

The police also arrested his wife Lingamma who allegedly helped Narasimha in murdering their daughter and in subsequent cover-up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd