Telangana Governor, CM convey Christmas greetings to people

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan on Sunday extended his greetings to all the members of Christian fraternity and the people of both the states on the eve of Christmas.

In a official note the Governor said, “Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ. It is also an occasion to renew the bonds of love, tolerance and compassion which Jesus has taught the world. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to us to lead our lives with virtue coupled with faith. On this occasion, I join with my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace and harmony in our world”.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also conveyed Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

An official release quoted him as saying, “The love and compassion of Lord Jesus which filled happiness among the human beings should become ideal for the people.”

