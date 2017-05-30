Telangana government to soon set up DKICs

The Telangana government would soon set up ‘District Knowledge and Innovation Centres (DKICs) to provide policy inputs to the district Collectors. The DKICs would analyse the data of the ‘intensive household survey’ conducted by it a couple of years ago and also geo-spatial data obtained from the Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre, a state government release said here on Tuesday.

The centres would provide inputs to district Collectors as and when necessary, it said.

The centres are proposed to be inaugurated on June five by the district Collectors, coinciding with the Telangana formation day celebrations beginning June 2, the release added.

