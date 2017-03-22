Telangana government to install ePos machines in 16000 fair price shops

The Telangana government has decided to install electronic point of sale (e-Pos) machines in 16,000 fair-price shops across the state by June this year, the Assembly was informed in Hyderabad on Wednesday. “e-Pos (computerisation) is being presently implemented in 1,545 fair-price shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. Now the government has decided to roll out e-Pos in all the remaining 16,000 fair price shops in the state, E Rajender, Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies, told the House in a written reply.

The tenders have been finalised. The entire process is expected to be completed by June 2017, he said. e-Pos is a self-contained, computerised equipment that performs all tasks of a store checkout counter.

Meanwhile, to another query, Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav said the state government is in the process of pressing into service 100 mobile veterinary clinics (run on vans) across the state to provide medical facility to livestock. Yadav also said the department is mulling to set up a call centre to cater to farmers engaged in animal husbandry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now