Telangana government taking measures to check industrial pollution: K T Rama Rao

Telangana State IT minister KT Rama Rao

The Telangana government is taking tough measures to check industrial pollution in the city, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rao, who held a meeting with officials of industries department and also pollution control board, directed them to take concrete measures to ensure that industrial waste is not dumped into the drainage system, a government release said.

He took stock of the implementation of orders issued earlier to install CCTV cameras for preventing illegal dumping of industrial waste.

The help of police can be taken to prevent illegal dumping, he said. The pollution control board should prepare a report on the number of industries located around Hyderabad, the volume of waste generated from them and the number of vehicles transporting the waste, he said.

The minister also sought a report on the foam emanating from different water bodies in the city, the release added.

