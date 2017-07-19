Telangana government puts cap on weight of school bags

As per estimates in some districts, schoolchildren were currently carrying bags weighing from 6 kg to 12 kg at primary level and up to 17 kg at high school level (File) As per estimates in some districts, schoolchildren were currently carrying bags weighing from 6 kg to 12 kg at primary level and up to 17 kg at high school level (File)

The Telangana government has put a cap on the weight of bags carried by schoolchildren in a bid to prevent adverse physical effect and anxiety disorders in students.

The government on Tuesday issued an order prescribing the weight limit of school bags for students from primary to Class X. According to the order meant for the school managements, the maximum weight of a school bag with textbooks and notebooks should not exceed 1.5 kg for Class 1 and II and 2 to 3 kg for Classes III to V.

“For Classes VI and VII, the weight should not exceed 4 kg and for Classes VIII and IX, it should not be more than 4.50 kg. In the case of Class X, it should not be more than 5 kg,” the order said.

As per estimates in some districts, schoolchildren were currently carrying bags weighing from 6 kg to 12 kg at primary level and up to 17 kg at high school level, it said. “This (heavy schools bags) results in severe, adverse physical effect on the growing children and can cause damage to their vertebral column, knees. It can also cause anxiety disorders in students,” the order said.

The issue of schoolbags heaviness further aggravates in terms of health consequences in schools which are functioning in multi-storied buildings as the children have to climb the steps with heavy bags, it said. The GO also said there shall not be any homework for primary grade children (from Classes I to V).

