Telangana government firm on getting Swami Aseemanand’s bail cancelled

Swami Aseemanand (File) Swami Aseemanand (File)

The Telangana government has resolved to take steps to get the bail of 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast accused Swami Aseemanand “cancelled”, the state’s Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy said on Tuesday. “We will definitely oppose (his bail) and make efforts in this regard. (MIM MLA) Akbaruddin Owaisi has already raised this matter in the Assembly,” he reporters.

On March 23, a Hyderabad court had granted bail to Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, a co-accused in the case.

Though, Bharat Bhai walked out of the jail, Aseemanand continues to remain in the prison in Hyderabad as he is yet to complete some legal formalities. A warrant has also been issued seeking his presence in a case in Ambala.

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had earlier demanded that the TRS government “pressurise” the NIA (National Investigation Agency), which is probing the case, to ensure that the bail granted to the Hindutva hardliner gets cancelled.

Reddy had then said the matter would be looked into as the MLA raised a “justifiable” concern.

Telangana BJP had slammed the TRS government for its to assurance to get Aseemanand’s bail cancelled and termed the government’s statement in this regard as an “insult to judiciary and the legal system”.

Swami Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, was arrested on November 19, 2010, from Haridwar in connection with the blast at the historic Mecca Masjid here on May 18, 2007, which had claimed the lives of nine people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now