Telangana government demands explanation from collector on beef comments

Telangana Chief Secretary S P Singh on Saturday sought explanation from the collector of Bhupalapally district, A Murali, whose remarks over beef eating and “Brahminical” culture have drawn protests. “I have asked him to give explanation on the alleged comments that were reported by newspapers,” Singh told PTI.

BJP’s N Ramchander Rao raised the issue in the Legislative Council and Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna assured that government would look into the collector’s statement.

Murali said during a program to mark the World TB Day at Yeturu Nagaram yesterday that “Brahminical” culture had affected the eating habits of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, leading to protein deficiency.

“Earlier we ate pork, beef. Now due to some Brahminical forces we are practising `Malas’ (a religious vow) and stopped eating beef and pork. That is affecting our immune system and leading to diseases such as tuberculosis,” he said.

When a video of his speech went viral on social media, some BJP activists blocked a road in Mahadevpur mandal, demanding his suspension for hurting religious sentiments.

The collector later apologised for using the word “Brahminical”.

“TB cases are on rise in the district. Doctors are saying it is due to weakening of immune system and to overcome it one has to take protein-rich food. These days people don’t eat pork, Goddu Kura (beef) and other meats after taking `Deeksha’,” he said, talking to PTI over phone last evening.

“I want to apologise if their feelings are hurt,” he said.

Members of some Brahmin organisations today met the Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, and demanded action against the collector for his remarks.

