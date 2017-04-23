Telangana: Four killed as bike rams into tree

The bodies were sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Jagtial, police added. The bodies were sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Jagtial, police added.

Four persons were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a tree at a village in Telangana’s Jagtial district, police said today. The four men, all aged around 22, were travelling on the speeding bike from Dharmapuri to Karimnagar when it hit a tree on a roadside at Rayapatnam village at around 9.30 PM yesterday, they said.

All the four men died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Suramalla Harish, Kasturi Sai, Kampelli Mahesh and Vurumatla Madhukar, all hailing from Beersani village in Buggaram mandal, police said. The bodies were sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Jagtial, police added.

