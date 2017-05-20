Telangana: Five killed in two road mishaps

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

Five persons were killed in two road accidents here in Telangana, police said today. Three persons were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a van at Ashalapally village near here last night, a police official said.

Three others were injured in the mishap, he said. The deceased were identified as Banoth Mangamma (52), Manoth Hachi (56), Sadula Naveen (26), he said.

In the second mishap, a mother-son duo was killed after their motorbike was hit by a speeding truck on outskirts of Mulugu area last night, police said. The deceased – Gaddamidi Latha and her son Anil were returning home after visiting their relatives when the mishap took place, they added.

