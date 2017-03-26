Telangana: Explain remark on beef eating, Collector told

The Telangana government has sought an explanation from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collector A Murali for his alleged remarks against Brahmin community at a function to mark the world TB day on Friday. Murali had said that Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Telangana used to consume beef and pork in plenty, but the consumption pattern had got affected due to Brahminical influences. He was referring to malas (religious vows) of quiting non-vegetarian diet for several days or undertaking strict diets during Shravan month for pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

“The Brahminical culture has affected the diet of SC and STs which could be cause of protein deficiency which is affecting the immune system and causing diseases like TB,’’ he had said. “Earlier, SC and ST communities used to eat pork and beef in plenty. But nowadays they have stopped eating that much due to religious vows which are Brahminical influence,’’ he said.

Murali later apologised saying that he should not have mentioned Brahmins. “I should not have taken the name of a particular community; I was just highlighting how diets have changed over the decades,’’ he said. “I apologise if I have hurt anyone with the comparison. During my interactions in the villages, some elderly persons told me that that they have stopped consuming beef and pork due to religious restrictions. That is not fair,’’ he said. He added that one should eat whatever food one likes.

Brahmin associations in Hyderabad criticised Murli after local news channels reported his comments. They lodged a complaint with Telangana police chief Anurag Sharma, prompting the government to seek explanation from the collector. Murli told The Sunday Express that he was just advocating protein-rich food. “We are witnessing rise of diseases like TB in Telangana and doctors are saying it is due to weak immune system caused by lack of protein-rich diet,’’ he said. “These days due to various festivals and religious vows people have stopped eating various kinds of meat. I did not intend to hurt any community’s feelings. If I did, I sincerely apologise,’’ he said.

