Telangana: Elderly woman fatally knocked down by SP’s official vehicle

A 65-year-old woman died after being hit by the official vehicle of Superintendent of Police of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, police said today. The incident occurred near Repallewada village under Tandur mandal yesterday.

The woman, G Sharada, was waiting for a bus on the roadside when the driver of SP Sunpreet Singh’s official vehicle lost control while trying to avert a collision with a car and hit her, Tandur Circle Inspector Janardhan Reddy.

The elderly woman died on the spot, he said, adding the SP was in the vehicle when the mishap took place. A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver, who has been detained, Reddy added.

