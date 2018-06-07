Telangana DGP names 395 cops taking bribes across the state, appeals bizmen not to pay

This is the first time that a state’s DGP is admitting to corruption in the form of monthly bribes collection by cops known as ‘Special Parties’ attached to various police stations. (Representational Image) This is the first time that a state’s DGP is admitting to corruption in the form of monthly bribes collection by cops known as ‘Special Parties’ attached to various police stations. (Representational Image)

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Thursday sent out a list of 395 names to all district SPs and police commissioners, of persons who were allegedly collecting ‘mamools’ (monthly bribes/protection money) from businessmen across the state. The 395 persons are Head Constables, Police Constables, and Assistant Sub-inspectors working at various police stations in the districts or commissionerates, and their names and numbers have been given out by the DGP.

The DGP instructed police commissioners and SPs to immediately rein in the ‘mamool’ collectors and reassign them to the nearest Armed Reserve headquarters without any powers. The DGP is learnt to have collected information and evidence against the 395 police personnel through Intelligence department and tipoffs from victims.

This is the first time that a state’s DGP is admitting to corruption in the form of monthly bribes collection by cops known as ‘Special Parties’ attached to various police stations. In his email to SPs and Police Commissioners, DGP Mahender Reddy wrote, “Please refer to the instructions on abolition of special parties across the state. A tentative List of police personnel allegedly found indulging in organized collection of monthly mamools unit wise has been forwarded just now for information. Some of them have already discontinued their activities, while a few others are still continuing their activities. This list is only indicative but not exhaustive. The list will also be dynamic as you start attaching the incorrigible to the AR Head Quarters . All SPs and Commissioners are requested to put an end to the menace of organized collection of mamools at all levels by attaching the concerned to AR Headquarters with immediate effect wherever they haven’t discontinued the practice.” The DGP warned “any further continuation of such practice in any form may lead to drawing of adverse inference against unit officers and sub-head concerned.”

Nudged by the DGP, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, from which several complaints were received, issued an advisory late today. “All the owners of hotels, restaurants, wine shops, bars, lodges, business establishments, gaming zones, pubs, parlours, cafes, petty shops in the limits of Madhapur, Shamshabad, Balanagar zones of Cyberabad police commissionerate are requested/ appealed not to give ‘mamools’ or bribe to any police officer/ staff,” the advisory said asking people to inform on a mobile number if they are asked for money by any police personnel.

