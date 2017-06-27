Telangana Deputy CM meets Venkaiah Naidu to seek categorisation of Scheduled Castes

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday met Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu and sought his intervention in hastening the process for categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

The state government is seeking categorisation of SCs to help all communities get a fair benefit of reservations which they feel is not happening in the existing system. “We have requested the minister to hasten the process to upkeep the Constitution’s true spirit,” Srihari told reporters.

Last year, a unanimous resolution was adopted in the Telangana Assembly with support from all political parties for categorisation of the SCs. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard early this year.

Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, also thanked Naidu for ensuring the four-decade-long demand for unified service rules for teachers was fulfilled. Last week, the president gave his assent for the Unified Service Rules that benefits large number of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh teachers whose promotions had been withheld for years.

