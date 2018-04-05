Telangana: Court says no to biological mother’s plea for custody

According to sources, Uma had lodged a police complaint on October 20 last year stating that her husband, M Rajendra Prasad, had given up the girl child for adoption soon after she was born without her knowledge. (Representational Image) According to sources, Uma had lodged a police complaint on October 20 last year stating that her husband, M Rajendra Prasad, had given up the girl child for adoption soon after she was born without her knowledge. (Representational Image)

A Telangana court Wednesday rejected the rights of a biological mother and handed over the custody of a four-year-old girl to a woman who had adopted the child within an hour of her birth.

The lower court in the state’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district gave the verdict while hearing a case where Malothu Uma, who gave birth to the girl child on January 21, 2014, had sought the custody of the child from Vemula Swarupa, who had adopted and raised the girl.

According to sources, Uma had lodged a police complaint on October 20 last year stating that her husband, M Rajendra Prasad, had given up the girl child for adoption soon after she was born without her knowledge.

Police probe revealed that Uma and her husband, who already had a daughter, had decided if they had another girl child, they would give her up for adoption.

“Uma signed on a document prepared by a local Rural Medical Practitioner that she was willingly giving up the girl child…She filed the complaint after disputes arose between the couple. She also intended to extort money from the couple, who adopted the girl, by filing a complaint and claiming rights over the girl,” an official said. On October 24 last year, the court had sent the girl to a Child Welfare Home at Khammam town.

After the court gave over the child’s custody to Swarupa, she said: “I may have not given birth to her, but I care and love her as mine. She is my daughter and is back with me.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App