Telangana: Cop suspended in honour killing case

A police sub-inspector has been suspended for dereliction of duty and coercion in the alleged honour killing case in Telangana in which a youth, Amboji Naresh, was found murdered and his wife T Swati Reddy was found hanging dead in her home.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who suspended sub-inspector of Atmakur (M) police station Shivanaga Prasad, said the force had evidence that “SI Prasad called up Swati several times and asked her to return home in a threatening manner after her father T Srinivas Reddy lodged a missing complaint”.

Bhongir Town Police Station inspector M Shankar and sub-inspector Krishna Murthy have been issued charge memos for failing to act promptly to look for for Naresh. Another inspector, of Ramanapet police station, who had struck a compromise between the families of Swati and Naresh and facilitated their return was also sent a charge memo.

Police Commissioner Bhagwat has summoned assistant commissioner of police (Chotuppal) M Snehita and deputy commissioner (Bhongir) P Yadagari to explain the sloppy nature of the investigation for nearly 20 days after 23-year-old Naresh was reported missing by his family.

The Indian Express had reported on May 30 how officers mishandled the case and failed to investigate the disappearance of Naresh, a backward caste youth, who had married Swati, an upper caste. They had eloped to Mumbai as their families were against the match but returned to Swati’s village later.

Later, the police arrested Swati’s father T Srinivas Reddy.

