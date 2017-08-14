Telangana Congress urges Karnataka govt to release water

The main opposition Congress in Telangana on Monday urged the Karnataka government to release water from its reservoirs to meet the drinking water needs in the state. Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter this regard to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also belongs to the Congress.

“The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee resolved in its full executive committee meeting yesterday to request the Karnataka government to release the drinking water in appropriate quantity, to overcome the shortage in Telangana now,” Reddy said in the letter to Siddaramaiah.

The TRS government in Telangana has already requested Karnataka to release 15 TMC of water from Almatti-Narayanpur reservoir, to meet the drinking water needs. Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao had written a letter last week to his Karnataka counterpart M B Patil.

Reddy thanked the chief minister of Karnataka for releasing water last year following a similar request.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App